Good health a team effort

When it comes to taking care of your health, the basics can seem challenging enough: Eat right, exercise, get enough sleep, visit your doctor for regular checkups.

But what if you can’t afford healthy food? What if you don’t have a car to travel to the doctor’s office? What if you don’t have a home, let alone a comfortable bed?

Those are some of the “social determinants of health,” a term that is becoming more prominent as research shows how environmental conditions — where people are born and how they live, work, play and worship — can affect a wide range of health outcomes.