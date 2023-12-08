 | Fri, Dec 08, 2023
Good health a team effort

Building Health, a non-profit subsidiary of Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, is introducing several initiatives to address "social determinants of health." Those are environmental factors such as housing, transportation and food that affect a wide range of health conditions.

News

December 8, 2023 - 3:23 PM

Becky Gray, executive director of Building Health, a subsidiary of the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas, talks with Todd Gabbard, a professor of architecture at K-State, at a community conversation about housing in Iola in October.

When it comes to taking care of your health, the basics can seem challenging enough: Eat right, exercise, get enough sleep, visit your doctor for regular checkups.

But what if you can’t afford healthy food? What if you don’t have a car to travel to the doctor’s office? What if you don’t have a home, let alone a comfortable bed?

Those are some of the “social determinants of health,” a term that is becoming more prominent as research shows how environmental conditions — where people are born and how they live, work, play and worship — can affect a wide range of health outcomes. 

