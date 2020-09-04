GOP blocks Gov. Kelly’s jobless benefits request

TOPEKA — The six Republicans on the State Finance Council derailed Thursday a recommendation from Gov. Laura Kelly to seek $400 weekly in supplemental unemployment insurance for people out of work due to COVID-19.

Kelly and the two Democrats on the council supported the request for $100 per week in aid from the state to go with $300 in weekly benefits through a federal program established by President Donald Trump.

The governor, who previously raised red flags about the Trump’s unemployment initiative, said the Kansas Department of Labor would submit an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to secure the $300 in weekly unemployment assistance. If approved by FEMA, checks could start flowing to out-of-work Kansans in late September.