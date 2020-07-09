GOP candidate’s dad funds attacks on rival

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The father of a former Kansas Republican Party chairwoman who is seeking to unseat freshman Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids from her seat representing a Kansas City area swing district has contributed more than $100,000 to a super PAC airing ads attacking one of his daughter’s top rivals.

Federal Election Commission records show that Amanda Adkins’ father, Alan Landes, was the sole donor to the Heartland USA PAC as of March 31 after making two donations totaling $113,146, The Kansas City Star reports.

This week, the PAC launched an ad campaign attacking fellow GOP candidate Sara Hart Weir, the former president and CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society. The PAC has paid for more than $166,000 in broadcast and cable airtime. It will file a report with the Federal Election Commission later this month that will reveal whether Landes was the source of the additional money to pay for the ads.