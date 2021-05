TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two Republican legislators are considering running for Kansas attorney general in 2022.

House Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, of Ottawa, said Tuesday that he is looking at the race and will make a decision after lawmakers finish this month with their business for the year.

Senate Judiciary Chair Kellie Warren, of Leawood, said people are encouraging her to run, but she hasn’t made a definitive decision.