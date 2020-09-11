GOP legislators erect roadblocks to Gov. Kelly’s response to pandemic

Menu Search Log in

House and Senate Republican members on the State Finance Council moved Friday to block approval of the one-month extension of the Kansas disaster declaration for COVID-19 sought by Gov. Laura Kelly.

September 11, 2020 - 4:10 PM

TOPEKA — House and Senate Republican members on the State Finance Council moved Friday to block approval of the one-month extension of the Kansas disaster declaration for COVID-19 sought by Gov. Laura Kelly.

GOP members insisted the Democratic governor weave into the declaration written assurance the executive branch wouldn’t again lock down businesses in response to the pandemic.

Kelly pushed back against requests to amend the emergency declaration to include such as pledge, but said she had no plan to place operating limits on businesses.

