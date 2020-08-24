GOP opens convention to renominate Trump

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Republicans gathered today to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delegates are holding an in-person meeting and roll-call vote in the ballroom of the Charlotte Convention Center before attention turns to prime-time programming. Many of the usual trappings are present — the signs designating each state, the gift bags with Republican swag, expected appearances by the nominees — but chairs on the ballroom floor have been arranged with lots of space between them and masks are supposed to be worn.

It’s a sharp contrast to the approach of Democrats, who created a roll call via video montage from states across the country to avoid a large-scale gathering last week at their well-received virtual convention.