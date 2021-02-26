GOP plan may slow Kansas’ emergency response

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A top aide to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly warned Republican legislators Thursday that a proposal to curb the power of the governor and other Kansas officials could seriously hamper the state’s response to future public health emergencies and urged them to extend a state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will Lawrence, Kelly’s chief of staff, objected to key portions of a bill from the state Senate’s top Republicans that would rewrite the state’s emergency management laws. The Senate Judiciary Committee reviewed it Thursday as another committee considered requiring all public schools to offer in-person classes by March 26 and after the House approved a measure designed to manage a backlog of criminal cases caused by courts’ inability to hold trials because of the pandemic.

Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature have criticized Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s handling of the pandemic for months. They forced her last year to accept local control requiring masks and restricting businesses in exchange for keeping a state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic in place.