 | Wed, Dec 06, 2023
GOP’s McCarthy resigning after ouster as speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he is resigning from his seat, effective at the end of the year.

By

News

December 6, 2023 - 3:18 PM

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) presides over a vote in May 11, 2023, in Washington, DC. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two months after his historic ouster as House speaker, Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy announced Wednesday that he is resigning from his congressional seat in California.

His announcement capped a stunning end for the one-time deli owner from Bakersfield, who ascended through state and national politics to become second in line to the presidency before a contingent of hard-right conservatives engineered his removal in October.

McCarthy is the only speaker in history to be voted out of the job.

