 | Fri, Apr 19, 2024
Gov. Kelly isn’t trying to recruit Chiefs to Kansas

Some officials in Kansas are trying to get the Kansas City Chiefs to move across state lines, but the governor says she's not involved.

April 19, 2024 - 2:59 PM

Fans tailgate at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, during a Chiefs playoff game against the Jaguars in 2023. Photo by Carlos Moreno/KCUR 89.3/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly says she has no plans to try to recruit the Kansas City Chiefs to Kansas after voters across state lines rebuffed an effort to upgrade Arrowhead Stadium with tax dollars.

“Probably over half the people in the stands any given Sunday are Kansans,” she said. “We claim them as our team — but we recognize that it’s probably in their best interest to stay where they are, so we won’t be making any overtures to the Chiefs.”

Earlier this month, voters in Jackson County, Missouri, rejected an attempt to renew a 3/8th-cent sales tax that would have funded renovations at Arrowhead Stadium and built a new downtown Kansas City ballpark for the Royals.

