Gov. Kelly presses for federal COVID relief

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly urged Congress to swiftly adopt a new emergency COVID-19 relief bill for unemployed people and struggling businesses and to approve an extension of the Dec. 30 deadline for state and county governments to spend previous funding allocated under the CARES Act.

“For the past several months, congressional leaders have stalled and squabbled while Kansas families and businesses have been dealing with the consequences,” said Kelly, a Topeka Democrat. “Relief funding to support unemployed Kansans, small businesses and vaccine distribution will be paramount in protecting our state’s long-term economic health.”

She said many communities would be forced to surrender CARES Act dollars not spent by end of 2020. She praised GOP U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts of Kansas for supporting legislation to authorize a longer window of time to expend that initial aid. She said the entire Kansas federal delegation should push House and Senate leadership to act promptly.