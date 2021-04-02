 | Fri, Apr 02, 2021
Gov. Kelly pulls April Fools’ joke

Thanks to Gov. Laura Kelly, Ted Lasso, a fictional soccer coach from a TV show of the same name, on Thursday beat out University of Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self and Wichita State women’s basketball coach Keitha Adams for the “significant, preeminent and definitely not made up” Kansas Coach of the Year award.

April 2, 2021 - 10:07 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly joined in the April Fools’ Day fun by bestowing the award upon Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park. She credited Lasso’s exemplary leadership leading a fictional Wichita State Shockers football program to its first-ever national championship before heading to England to coach AFC Richmond, another made-up team.

Wichita State football played its final season in 1986.

