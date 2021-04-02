Gov. Kelly pulls April Fools’ joke

TOPEKA — Ted Lasso, a fictional soccer coach from a TV show of the same name, on Thursday beat out University of Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self and Wichita State women’s basketball coach Keitha Adams for the “significant, preeminent and definitely not made up” Kansas Coach of the Year award.

Gov. Laura Kelly joined in the April Fools’ Day fun by bestowing the award upon Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, who grew up in Overland Park. She credited Lasso’s exemplary leadership leading a fictional Wichita State Shockers football program to its first-ever national championship before heading to England to coach AFC Richmond, another made-up team.

Wichita State football played its final season in 1986.