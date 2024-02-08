Gov. Kelly renews call for Medicaid expansion as clinics continue to close

TOPEKA — After 10 years of operation, the Care Arc Health Clinic in Eureka will close its doors at the end of February. The clinic’s closure follows a trend of teetering rural health services in the state.

The Eureka center has offered dental, medical and behavioral health services to Greenwood and Woodson county residents since 2014. Providers announced the closing Jan. 24, citing financial challenges posed by decreasing rural populations and difficulty in recruiting workers.

“While we are saddened to close our Eureka location, we remain steadfast in our commitment to this mission and to serving the healthcare needs of our patients,” said Renee Hively, CEO of Care Arc.