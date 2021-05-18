Gov. Kelly signs hodgepodge of legislation

Gov. Laura Kelly signed an assortment of legislation Monday dealing with first-time homebuyers, elder abuse, tax preparations, rural opportunity zones, and new crimes for sexual extortion and sexual battery of a spouse.

The seven bills, some of them representing bundles of policy revisions, all passed both chambers by wide margins earlier this month before lawmakers closed the session.

“This is the kind of success that can be achieved when we work together — not as Republicans or Democrats but as Kansans,” the Democratic governor said.