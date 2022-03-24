Gov. Kelly talks of need for food sales tax relief

The average family of four in Kansas could save at least $500 a year if the state ended its sales tax on groceries, according to Kansas Appleseed.

Gov. Laura Kelly addressed a group of more than 70 members of Kansas Appleseed’s Hunger Action Team, anti-hunger advocates and others from across the state in a virtual discussion on the food sales tax on Wednesday morning.

With inflation bumping 8%, it’s important to end the food sales tax as soon as possible, Kelly told the attendees.