Gov. Kelly talks of need for food sales tax relief

Kansas Appleseed hosted a virtual discussion with Gov. Laura Kelly to talk about legislative priorities. At the top of her list is eliminating the sales tax on groceries.

March 24, 2022 - 2:42 PM

The average family of four in Kansas could save at least $500 a year if the state ended its sales tax on groceries, according to Kansas Appleseed. 

Gov. Laura Kelly addressed a group of more than 70 members of Kansas Appleseed’s Hunger Action Team, anti-hunger advocates and others from across the state in a virtual discussion on the food sales tax on Wednesday morning.

With inflation bumping 8%, it’s important to end the food sales tax as soon as possible, Kelly told the attendees.

