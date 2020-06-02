Gov. Kelly’s team to discuss pandemic relief

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly said Monday that a team she appointed to help plan for the state’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will begin discussing this week how to spend $1.25 billion in federal relief funds.

The Democratic governor also said she is confident that she can work out an agreement with the Republican-controlled Legislature to give them some oversight over how the funds are spent.

Kelly said the money has to be distributed by the end of the year, and she expects the first round of spending to include payments to cities and counties to cover their coronavirus-related costs. A five-member executive committee of Kelly’s 20-member planning team plans to have its first meeting Tuesday.