 | Mon, Oct 24, 2022
Governor candidates mum on abortion

After voters rejected an anti-abortion amendment in August, Gov. Laura Kelly and Derek Schmidt haven't said much about the issue.

October 24, 2022 - 2:01 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt debate at the Sept. 10 Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. JAIME GREEN/MCT

It would be easy to assume Elaine Gail doesn’t support abortion rights.

She’s a lifelong Republican whose parents worked for Republican campaigns in Kansas. She traveled with “Dolls for Dole,” a group of costumed young women who sang at campaign stops for the late Sen. Bob Dole, who once supported a Constitutional amendment to ban all abortion, though he later softened his position to allow some exceptions.

But at 68, she’s old enough to remember seeing her high school classmates struggle with unplanned pregnancies. One hid her pregnancy to avoid being kicked out of school.

