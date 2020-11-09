Grocery Grab aids Center

Rotary Club of Iola held its third annual Grocery Grab Saturday morning at G&W Foods of Iola. The Pregnancy and Family Center of Iola won the grand prize, allowing their designated runner Brandon Hesse five minutes to gather up as much free groceries as possible. Hesse was efficient, running up a total of $3,189.24, the highest amount yet for the annual shopping spree.
It was enough to fill four shopping carts with diapers, baby formula, toys and more, which the Pregnancy and Family Center will use in its efforts to support area families.
The event served as a fundraiser for Rotary, which sold tickets for the event at $5 apiece. The best part? All tickets now serve as $5 coupons to G&W.
Rotary Club of Iola paid for 90% of the total cost, financed through ticket sales for the event. G&W Foods of Iola also chipped in 10% of the bill.