Sure, the temperature is expected to dip below levels acceptable for any sane man or beast in the coming days, so let’s think about summer.

Donna Houser, a long-time Iola Community Involvement Task Force/PRIDE member, is about to ramp up fundraising efforts for a new splash park in town.

An account for the splash park has been set up through Your Community Foundation in an important step in the process, because any donations to YCF are tax-deductible, Houser explained.