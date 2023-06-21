Group offers to help with solar zoning

Allen County commissioners want more information before they consider a request from an Iowa group to propose solar regulations.
Terry Call, the county’s zoning director, told commissioners about a proposal from the Center for Infrastructure and Economic Development. The Iowa-based group works with communities to develop renewable energy policies.
A representative from the group’s Kansas offices wants to create an ordinance for solar energy zoning policies for the county at no cost. The group also offered to create one for wind energy.
