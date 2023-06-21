 | Wed, Jun 21, 2023
Group offers to help with solar zoning

An Iowa-based group that works with communities to develop renewable energy policies offered to write ordinances for Allen County related to solar farms. The county also received its portable litter-control fences for the landfill.

By

News

June 21, 2023 - 2:38 PM

Terry Call, Allen County zoning director. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen County commissioners want more information before they consider a request from an Iowa group to propose solar regulations.

Terry Call, the county’s zoning director, told commissioners about a proposal from the Center for Infrastructure and Economic Development. The Iowa-based group works with communities to develop renewable energy policies.

A representative from the group’s Kansas offices wants to create an ordinance for solar energy zoning policies for the county at no cost. The group also offered to create one for wind energy. 

