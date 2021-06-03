Groups push Kelly on unemployment

TOPEKA — A group of business leaders from across Kansas met Tuesday with Gov. Laura Kelly, pushing the Democratic governor to change her stance on supplemental unemployment insurance offered during the pandemic.

As businesses across the state look to return to pre-pandemic routines and fill vacancies, many are hoping Kelly will end Kansas’ participation in the American Rescue Plan Act’s unemployment boost. The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has argued the $300 boost per week to state payments was hindering businesses’ ability to fill job openings.

On the final day of the legislative session last week, the Legislature also sent Kelly a message by passing a resolution calling on her to cut off federal unemployment aid immediately. The resolution noted several other states have taken similar action.