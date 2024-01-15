Growing their own

Students at Marmaton Valley USD 256 are learning, quite literally, that you reap what you sow.

The district is spearheading an effort to promote resourceful and healthy eating as part of its curriculum. According to Superintendent Kim Ensminger, much of the district’s fresh produce is grown in the high school’s agriculture department’s greenhouse. “It is all freshly grown and is student-centered as part of the horticulture class,” she said.

While Iola and other districts in the area utilize food services like OPAA, Marmaton Valley works independently of any contract food service to feed students each day. “We do receive some foods through wholesale distributors like Sysco,” Ensminger clarified. However, the district’s goal is to locally source as much of each meal’s ingredients as possible.