 | Mon, Jan 15, 2024
Growing their own

Marmaton Valley students promote healthy eating through horticulture. Much of the district's fresh produce is grown in the high school agriculture department's greenhouse. Ag students are even raising chickens for eggs to source as much local food as possible.

January 15, 2024 - 3:33 PM

Students at Marmaton Valley High School harvest fresh produce to be used in the district’s meals. Courtesy photo

Students at Marmaton Valley USD 256 are learning, quite literally, that you reap what you sow.

The district is spearheading an effort to promote resourceful and healthy eating as part of its curriculum. According to Superintendent Kim Ensminger, much of the district’s fresh produce is grown in the high school’s agriculture department’s greenhouse. “It is all freshly grown and is student-centered as part of the horticulture class,” she said.

While Iola and other districts in the area utilize food services like OPAA, Marmaton Valley works independently of any contract food service to feed students each day. “We do receive some foods through wholesale distributors like Sysco,” Ensminger clarified. However, the district’s goal is to locally source as much of each meal’s ingredients as possible. 

