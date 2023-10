Max Grundy wants Iola to walk with a bit more swagger.

“A little bit of pride is good,” he said. “I want us to realize how great a city we have and how much potential is here. That’s what I think about when I think about serving the city.”

Grundy is running unopposed in the Nov. 7 election for a seat on Iola’s City Council and will join Joel Wicoff as a representative of Ward 2, the northeast part of Iola. Current council member Carl Slaugh is not running for re-election.