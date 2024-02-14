 | Wed, Feb 14, 2024
Menu Search Log in

At least 8 children hit by gunfire at Super Bowl parade

A Johnson County mother was killed in the shooting spree that turned what was to be a glorious day into a nightmare

By

News

February 14, 2024 - 4:09 PM

Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. Twenty-two were shot, one fatally, and three people were detained after a rally celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl victory. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eight children were among 22 people hit by gunfire in a shooting at the end of Wednesday’s parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover and yet another high-profile public event was marred by gun violence. One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves detailed the shooting’s toll at a news conference and said three people had been taken into custody. She said she has heard that fans may have been involved in apprehending a suspect but couldn’t immediately confirm that.

“I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment.” Graves said. Police did not immediately release any details about the people taken into custody or about a possible motive for the shootings. She said firearms had been recovered, but not what kind of weapons were used.

Related
February 7, 2020
February 6, 2020
February 4, 2020
February 3, 2020
Most Popular