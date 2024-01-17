Haley refuses debate if Trump isn’t involved

 | Wed, Jan 17, 2024
CNN announced that it was calling off the Republican presidential debate ahead of New Hampshire's primary next week. Nikky Haley has refused to participate in any forum that doesn't include former President Donald Trump.

By

News

January 17, 2024 - 2:23 PM

Former UN ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley places hand on heart during the national anthem ahead of the first debate of the GOP primary season on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. Haley now is refusing to participate in any forum that doesn't include former President Donald Trump. Photo by Pedro Ugarte/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Another Republican presidential debate has been canceled after Nikki Haley’s refusal to participate in any forum that doesn’t also include former President Donald Trump, meaning that for the first time in years there will not be an on-the-ground face-off ahead of New Hampshire’s primary next week.

CNN announced Wednesday that it was calling off its debate, which had been scheduled for Sunday at New England College.

That comes a day after ABC and WMUR-TV said they were also canceling Thursday’s debate, planned at Saint Anselm College, following Haley’s assertion that the next debate in which she participates “will either be with Donald Trump or Joe Biden.”

