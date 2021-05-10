Hats off to Humboldt grads

Humboldt’s Class of 2021 gathered for a graduation ceremony Saturday at the Fieldhouse, a return to tradition more than a year after the start of a global pandemic.
And even though the commencement activities signaled a return to normalcy, they still came with a bit of a twist. The school had planned to have an outdoor ceremony but moved it inside as forecasts called for a chance of rain.
As luck would have it, the rain held off until late that evening and Saturday.
Seniors Jaylin Goforth and Thane Meadows delivered the commencement address.
Goforth spoke about shared experiences, particularly memorable sporting events like state wrestling and track, and basketball camps.
“For 12 years we have fought, dreamed and laughed together,” she said. “From the first day we walked in, our class has been full of big dreams and bright ideas.”
Meadows also spoke of the closeness of the class of 29 students. Whatever challenge his class may have faced, they were there for each other, he said.
“I know a lot of you think our journey starts today as we walk across the stage, but I disagree,” Meadows said. “Our journey began a long time ago. Today just happens to be where the path we have traveled splits into 29 new directions.
“Up until now, we have been a team, walking as one. We have done it all and we have done it together. Now is the time to appreciate all the years that have passed and focus on the future.”