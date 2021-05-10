 | Mon, May 10, 2021
Hats off to Humboldt grads

Traditional graduation ceremonies returned for the Class of 2021 in Humboldt Saturday.

The Humboldt Class of 2021 celebrates graduation by tossing their caps in the air at Saturday’s commencement ceremony. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Humboldt’s Class of 2021 gathered for a graduation ceremony Saturday at the Fieldhouse, a return to tradition more than a year after the start of a global pandemic.

And even though the commencement activities signaled a return to normalcy, they still came with a bit of a twist. The school had planned to have an outdoor ceremony but moved it inside as forecasts called for a chance of rain.

As luck would have it, the rain held off until late that evening and Saturday.

Seniors Jaylin Goforth and Thane Meadows delivered the commencement address.

Goforth spoke about shared experiences, particularly memorable sporting events like state wrestling and track, and basketball camps.

“For 12 years we have fought, dreamed and laughed together,” she said. “From the first day we walked in, our class has been full of big dreams and bright ideas.”

Meadows also spoke of the closeness of the class of 29 students. Whatever challenge his class may have faced, they were there for each other, he said.

“I know a lot of you think our journey starts today as we walk across the stage, but I disagree,” Meadows said. “Our journey began a long time ago. Today just happens to be where the path we have traveled splits into 29 new directions.

“Up until now, we have been a team, walking as one. We have done it all and we have done it together. Now is the time to appreciate all the years that have passed and focus on the future.”

Kady Hart hugs Jada Dangerfield after the graduation ceremony. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Above, Jailynn Goforth addresses her classmates.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Jada Dangerfield receives the Lions Club Scholarship from Cole Herder.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Janie Works presents the top girls award for GALS-FCE to Ashlyn Bartlett, Jessica Myers, and Madison Riebel, with Superintendent Kay Lewis in the background. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Thane Meadows receives the Lions Club award from Cole Herder.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Emma Carson shakes hands with Superintendent Kay Lewis.Photo by Vickie Moss
Trenton Heisler receives his diploma from dad, board president Kevin Heisler.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
Noah Kaplan receives his diploma. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register
