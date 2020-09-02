Health workers first in line for vaccine

The first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine should go to front-line health-care workers and first responders, followed by people at higher medical risk from the virus, said a group of scientists and academics advising the U.S. government.

The draft guidelines released Tuesday were developed by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine. Their recommendations will help U.S. health officials come up with a final plan to distribute a vaccine, once one is available.

“The primary goal of the committee’s allocation framework has a dual focus: maximization of benefit through prevention of morbidity and mortality and through reduction in transmission,” the panel said in the report.