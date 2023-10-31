 | Tue, Oct 31, 2023
Heisler eyes return to USD 258 board

Kevin Heisler served more than eight years on the Humboldt school board before losing his seat in 2021. He's hoping to win one of four seats in a field of 10 candidates.

Kevin Heisler, who has previously served on the Humboldt USD 258 school board, hopes to earn a seat. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Kevin Heisler is hoping for a return to the Humboldt school board.

Heisler served on the board for more than eight years but failed to win reelection in 2021. In Heisler’s opinion, schools are the cornerstone of a community. 

“We have to remember how important our school district is,” he said, noting USD 258 is one of the largest employers in Humboldt after B&W Trailer Hitches and Monarch Cement Co. “If the school isn’t there, Humboldt is not going to grow. Our schools are a draw to the city,” he said.

