Heisler eyes return to USD 258 board

Kevin Heisler is hoping for a return to the Humboldt school board.

Heisler served on the board for more than eight years but failed to win reelection in 2021. In Heisler’s opinion, schools are the cornerstone of a community.

“We have to remember how important our school district is,” he said, noting USD 258 is one of the largest employers in Humboldt after B&W Trailer Hitches and Monarch Cement Co. “If the school isn’t there, Humboldt is not going to grow. Our schools are a draw to the city,” he said.