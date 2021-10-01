Help wanted: Restaurants struggle to find workers

If it came down to it, King’s Sandwich Shop owner Kyle King could run his business by himself and one other person.
Ever since his grandfather, Harley King, started the business in 1957, it has kept that same small-business, family feel. Generally, at this time of year King will have between six and nine employees.
Lately, though, he’s been running it with just four.
“I’m still toughing it out and doing the best I can,” King said. “I understand everybody else is in the same position and making adjustments, but it’s tough.”
King’s is just one of several restaurants and fast food establishments dealing with a shortage of labor.
The lack of employees has forced them to reduce the hours they are open and sometimes close dining rooms. Nearly all of them said they’ve done their best to recruit employees, including raising wages.
It hasn’t always helped.
In fact, it’s gotten worse.
“We’ve tried every avenue,” Carrie Robinson, assistant manager with Iola’s Taco Bell, said. “We’ve run ads. We’ve posted on social media. We’ve done hiring events. We have signs up. Instead of being open full-time, we cut back breakfast and moved up our closing hours except on Fridays and Saturdays, which are busier. If we don’t have enough workers, we’ll close the lobby so we aren’t stressing our employees.”
Normally, Iola’s Taco Bell has about 26 employees. They’re down to 10.
Many of them are college and high school students. That means Robinson and other managers typically allow a great deal of flexibility in scheduling. She also understands that school comes first, so it can be difficult to find the balance between school and work.
Robinson lobbied Taco Bell officials for higher wages, and was allowed to increase starting pay to $8.50 an hour, significantly more than Kansas’ $7.25 minimum wage, which had been the previous starting pay.
But just about every other local business also has increased pay, making it difficult to compete.
“It’s a problem everywhere,” she said.
A&W Restaurant offers one of the highest starting fast food wages in town, at $9 an hour, regional general manager Jim Gribble said.
That has allowed them to maintain a mostly full staff, but like Taco Bell, most of his employees are students and aren’t always available to cover shifts.
That has forced him to close the dining room early at least once. Typically, they can switch schedules around. Managers are working extra hours to compensate.
“It’s an ongoing thing,” he said. “I’m not seeing a lot of applications, and the last three interviews I set up, no one showed up.”
During the pandemic, A&W changed the way it handles drive-through orders. Staff are posted outside to deliver orders directly to a vehicle, rather than at the drive-up window. During busy times, they’ll even walk from car to car to take orders on a tablet, rather than using the intercom system.
“The adjustments we’ve made have made our drive-through service a lot faster,” Gribble said.
And when that happened, people started tipping employees. Gribble hasn’t changed their pay rate because of tips. The tips are divided among employees, but management isn’t included.
THE COVID-19 pandemic hit the hospitality industry especially hard.
Restaurants and bars were forced to close indoor dining options for weeks. Some adapted by offering take-out and delivery options.
Reopening dining rooms was a gradual process, as seating often was limited.
Now, many businesses have returned to increased seating. The problem is staffing, as wait staff cannot always accommodate a full dining room.
At one local establishment this weekend, the lone waitress warned of at least a 45-minute wait. It took closer to an hour.
Iola’s Pizza Hut has not reopened its dining room since it was closed at the start of the pandemic.
That’s because of staffing, manager Gary Young said. Typically, Pizza Hut employees a staff of about 22. They’re down to 13 or 14.
“There’s really no applicants,” Young said. “People have to work longer hours.”
As a result, Pizza Hut closes at 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursdays and at 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. That’s much earlier than before. Carry-out and delivery are still available.
They’ve also increased pay, from minimum wage to $8 an hour.
Customers generally are understanding, Young said, but sometimes they get frustrated by the reduced hours and slow production and delivery times.
“If we get more employees, we’d get everything back to normal,” he said.
Advertisement