Santa and his elves welcomed local children to the Snow Globe Experience Saturday morning on the square. In addition to a visit with Santa, children could take a Kiwanis train ride and fill out their Christmas wish list.

Santa is shown with his elves, Sandy and Timothy Hardwick. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Kloey Slater of Iola with Santa. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register