HUMBOLDT — With the price of diesel fuel upward of $5 a gallon, Humboldt’s trash service provider, JKS of Erie, is requesting additional reimbursement.

The city’s contract with Kenny Schettler, owner of JKS, states the $5 a gallon benchmark triggers such an adjustment. Diesel is currently selling for about $5.30 a gallon.

Council members advised City Administrator Cole Herder to see what Schettler had in mind for the increase.