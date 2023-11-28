Higher costs put 54 rebuild on hold

Iola Council members agreed to postpone for one year any decision on rebuilding U.S. 54 Highway through town.

The project had been set to begin this spring, but new cost estimates put it beyond their immediate reach.

“We’re going to ask you to table this discussion,” Iola City Administrator Matt Rehder asked council members at their meeting Monday night, adding, “The projected bond payments for the increased cost to the project is going to exceed our revenue to pay the bond payment itself.”