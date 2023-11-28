 | Tue, Nov 28, 2023
Higher costs put 54 rebuild on hold

Iola City Council members agreed to postpone plans to rebuild U.S. 54 through town after cost estimates at $22.5 million put the project beyond their financial reach. It will be at least a year before the Council considers the matter again.

November 28, 2023 - 3:26 PM

Metal plates cover U.S. 54 near the curve at Casey’s General Store. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Iola Council members agreed to postpone for one year any decision on rebuilding U.S. 54 Highway through town.

The project had been set to begin this spring, but new cost estimates put it beyond their immediate reach.

“We’re going to ask you to table this discussion,” Iola City Administrator Matt Rehder asked council members at their meeting Monday night, adding, “The projected bond payments for the increased cost to the project is going to exceed our revenue to pay the bond payment itself.” 

