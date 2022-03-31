Historic bell on way for restoration

A crew from Coonrod & Associates has removed the Jefferson Elementary School bell from the concrete base where it has sat since 1941. It will be taken to Kentucky where it will be refurbished. The process will restore the bell so it can ring, and then it will be moved to the new Iola Elementary School at Kentucky and Monroe streets. Students will be able to ring the bell to mark significant achievements, such as when they complete fifth grade and move on to middle school. The history of the bell is a little murky, but it is believed to have been installed in one of two bell towers at one of Iola’s first schools in 1868.

Les Braddy with Coonrod & Associates watches as the Jefferson Elementary School bell is removed from its perch. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Les Braddy with Coonrod & Associates guides a pallet under the Jefferson Elementary School bell. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register