Historic fort gets high tech treatment

FORT SCOTT — Historic Fort Scott is getting high-tech treatment, thanks to Adam Wiewel and his team from the Midwest Archeology Center in Lincoln, Neb., who’ve been surveying the site for the past two weeks.

Wiewel’s wife, Rebecca (Fritche) Wiewel, originally from Iola, also works for the center in charge of distance learning, outreach and more.

Weiwel said the archeologists’ role is to advise parks across the Midwest, “and when they have questions about cultural resources we provide them with information about the archeology. Sometimes we end up actually visiting the parks to help them out and do projects like this one.”