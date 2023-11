LAHARPE — Time capsules almost never survive the ravages of time, noted Kurtis Russell, director of the Allen County Historical Society.

That proved to be the case when a metal box was found underneath the cornerstone of the old LaHarpe Methodist Episcopal Church. The church is being demolished, and owner Joe Works agreed to donate the cornerstone to the historical society.

Russell immediately noticed the box and its contents – all made of paper – had suffered water damage.