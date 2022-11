The Humboldt community kicked off the Christmas season with its annual Bike Around the Square event on Friday evening, which featured downtown light displays, stations to roast hot dogs and make s’mores and visits with Santa while area residents rode their brightly decorated bicycles and scooters around the square. Area businesses stayed open late to offer Black Friday specials.

Bike riders take a spin past the lighted Christmas trees and candy-cane “Welcome” arch above the sidewalk. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Moxen Hubbard of Humboldt sits on Santa’s lap while his sister, Axten, visits with Mrs. Claus. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Katelyn Kewish, left, Jaylynn Covey and Natalie Covey stop to visit as they bike around the Humboldt square. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Bridgette Neeley roasts a hot dog. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register