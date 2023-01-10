Home Makeover: IHS Edition to begin

Area students will finally get their hands on a home remodel project in the next few weeks, after about two years of waiting.

Don Settlemyer, instructor for the construction trades class at the Regional Rural Technical Center at LaHarpe, told USD 257 board members the house is nearly ready for students to start working on it.

The district bought the older, two-story house about two years ago, moving it from its lot near the Bowlus Fine Arts Center to a spot next to Iola Middle School.