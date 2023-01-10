 | Tue, Jan 10, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Home Makeover: IHS Edition to begin

The remodel of a two-story home is expected to begin soon for students enrolled at the Regional Rural Technical Center at LaHarpe.

By

News

January 10, 2023 - 2:36 PM

Construction trades students will soon begin remodeling this home at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Colborn Street. The home was moved to the corner from a lot near the Bowlus Fine Arts Center two years ago. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Area students will finally get their hands on a home remodel project in the next few weeks, after about two years of waiting.

Don Settlemyer, instructor for the construction trades class at the Regional Rural Technical Center at LaHarpe, told USD 257 board members the house is nearly ready for students to start working on it.

The district bought the older, two-story house about two years ago, moving it from its lot near the Bowlus Fine Arts Center to a spot next to Iola Middle School. 

Related
December 14, 2021
January 28, 2021
November 11, 2020
October 27, 2020
Most Popular