 | Mon, Mar 04, 2024
Homeless funding addressed

Reform committee has been tasked with tackling Kansas' homelessness problem. Lawmakers will decide whether a $40 million fund is the best way to provide support for struggling local communities.

News

March 4, 2024 - 1:54 PM

An estimated 40% of people dealing with homelessness in the state had some sort of disability, according to one survey. Photo by Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Around 2,600 Kansans are experiencing homelessness on any given day, one survey estimates. Lawmakers tasked with reducing this number will decide whether a $40 million fund is the best way to provide support for struggling local communities.

Andy Brown, deputy secretary for programs at the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, gave an overview of potential pathways to reduce homelessness in the state Thursday.

“The fact that we have a high percentage of unsheltered folks means that the visibility of homelessness is high,” Brown told lawmakers on the House Committee on Welfare Reform. “As we’re able to reduce the percentage of our homeless that are unsheltered, it will become something where it’s more difficult to see.” 

