Honor Flight gets ready for takeoff

Three Iolans will participate in an upcoming Honor Flight sponsored by Southern Coffey County High School, in which veterans are taken on a two-day trip to see various memorials at Washington, D.C.

Iolans Larry Crawford, Curtis Meats and Duane McGraw are among the veterans included in the Nov. 11-12 trip. They’ll be joined by Eddie and Doug Eckroat and Glen Collins, all of Piqua, Nathan and Lyle Brown, Jimmy Frye and Rodney Thummel, Yates Center, Sam Rogers, Le Roy, and several others from Coffey and surrounding counties, noted Jeff True, one of the organizers of the trip and a teacher at Southern Coffey County.

Next month’s trip is slightly different from previous excursions in that SCC alumni will serve as chaperones, and not current students, True said.