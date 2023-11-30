Hope and help: Hope Unlimited gets $158K grant to assist crime victims

Hope Unlimited, Inc., was recently awarded $158,919 through a $15 million federal package distributed by Gov. Laura Kelly.
The funds reached 65 state crime victims and survivor services organizations.
The local organization will use the grant money to further their mission of assisting victims of crime through their various programs, including emergency shelter, crisis intervention, outreach services, Child Visitation Center, Child Advocacy Center, and Healthy Initiatives Project.
