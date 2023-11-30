 | Thu, Nov 30, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Hope and help: Hope Unlimited gets $158K grant to assist crime victims

Hope Unlimited will use a grant from the federal Victims of Crime act to further their mission of assisting victims of crime. The agency provides an emergency shelter, crisis intervention, outreach services, Child Visitation Center, Child Advocacy Center and Healthy Initiatives Project.

By

News

November 30, 2023 - 3:05 PM

Hope Unlimited employees were excited to learn they had received a pair of grants that will help continue their services. Pictured, from left, are Intake support specialist Lindzey Thomas, Child Advocacy Center Coordinator Donita Garner, and administrative assistant Alexandria Gumfory. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Hope Unlimited, Inc., was recently awarded $158,919 through a $15 million federal package distributed by Gov. Laura Kelly. 

The funds reached 65 state  crime victims and survivor services organizations.

The local organization will use the grant money to further their mission of assisting victims of crime through their various programs, including emergency shelter, crisis intervention, outreach services, Child Visitation Center, Child Advocacy Center, and Healthy Initiatives Project.

Related
September 17, 2021
December 22, 2011
October 10, 2011
January 23, 2010
Most Popular