 Thu, Jul 01, 2021
Hospital, ACC see new trails

Thrive Allen County plans plans to build a trail around Allen Community College and at the Allen County Regional Hospital campus. The hope is to eventually connect them to each other and to the Prairie Spirit Trail.

July 1, 2021

Allen County Regional Hospital

A series of trails around Allen Community College and Allen County Regional Hospital are planned to improve the health of local residents and employees. 

Thrive Allen County is working to build the trails around the college and hospital, and eventually connect them to each other and to the larger Prairie Spirit Trail nearby. 

Jessica Thompson, Thrive’s deputy director, recently gave hospital board members an update on the project. She had received tentative approval of a $165,000 grant to construct a trail on the hospital campus and was awaiting official confirmation.

