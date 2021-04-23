Hospital expansion proposed

Big changes could be coming to Allen County Regional Hospital as Saint Luke’s Health System considers how to add space for various health clinics.
Saint Luke’s proposed taking an incremental approach with multiple options that can be implemented over the next five years or so. It would reduce the number of patient rooms but increase space for outpatient specialty clinics, and add space for physician offices and exam rooms.
“Our responsibility is to bring specialty care with the right model. We’ve got to have good volumes (of patients and services) and be a good steward of funds,” Elmore Patterson, ACRH administrator on behalf of Saint Luke’s, said.
“‘Crawl, walk, run’ is the best approach.”
It’s too early to know exactly what the changes might look like. Thursday’s presentation was the unveiling of proposals after Saint Luke’s staff took a deep dive into the pros and cons of existing facilities, spoke to staff members about their needs, and designed various alternatives to solve problem areas.
The greatest need and most likely scenario is to remodel a section of the hospital previously used to deliver babies. That space would become an outpatient specialty clinic, where patients would be seen by visiting medical specialists such as oncology or pain management.
The other priority is to build an addition at ACRH for a medical clinic, moving the hospital’s clinic from its current location at 401 S. Washington.
Members of the hospital’s facilities board, which represents the county, were enthusiastic about the proposals but divided on the best approach. Some liked the idea of building a larger medical clinic that could provide more opportunities for growth in the future. Some were interested in exploring less expensive options that would keep related services close together.
It’s also not entirely clear how to pay for the projects, but the county already has a good start, board member Jim Gilpin said.
The county owns the hospital buildings and grounds, and leases medical services to Saint Luke’s. The county is responsible for maintenance, and for any improvements to the facilities.
The county’s hospital fund currently has about $711,000, some of it left over since Saint Luke’s began leasing the facility in July 2020. The county also collects a quarter-cent sales tax for hospital maintenance and facilities projects, which brings an average of about $40,000 to $50,000 per month.
Additionally, the hospital’s foundation could launch a fundraising project. A previous fundraising effort when the hospital was built in 2013 brought in about $2 million, Gilpin said.
Specialty clinic
The first priority is to convert part of the existing hospital as outpatient specialty clinic space.
Modern healthcare has shifted away from inpatient to outpatient care. Essentially, that means fewer patients are admitted to the hospital for overnight stays. Instead, they are seen by visiting specialists who will determine where and how to best treat them.
Having high-quality facilities makes it easier to recruit specialists, Patterson said. Also, it helps to have a close relationship with Anderson County Hospital, about 30 miles north in Garnett, which is also a Saint Luke’s facility. The hospitals work together to avoid duplicating services and attract physicians.
“The specialty clinic is kind of like the front door,” Patterson said. “It’s so important to primary care. If you keep services here, you don’t have to worry about patients going to a facility to the south or to Pittsburg or somewhere else.”
Jeremy Bechtold, vice president of facilities, construction and real estate for the Saint Luke’s Health System, delivered the presentation by reviewing the current facilities and discussing the pros and cons of each. The plan would convert ACRH’s obstetrics program, which closed after Saint Luke’s took over, into the specialty clinic. It would require an investment of about $433,785 with minimal changes to create about a dozen exam or procedure rooms with registration and waiting rooms.
“This is the plan we looked at first to move them in there quicker and not do a whole lot of construction work,” Bechtold said. “We could do that fairly easily today.”
Eventually, the specialty clinic could be modified to better suit physician needs. That would cost another $838,628.
It also would permanently change the nature of the area, an idea that didn’t sit well with some board members. They were hopeful the hospital might some day bring back its obstetrics department, with labor and delivery services. But Patterson said that’s not likely based on projections for future use.
“What happens if, in five years, there’s a baby boom? That’s pie in the sky,” he said. “When you look at the number of babies being delivered, the number is not high. That’s one need that’s just not there.”
The hospital’s patient rooms would be reduced from 12 to eight, which was more appropriate based on patient volume, according to the presentation. The average daily census in 2019 was 7.81 but dropped to 5.26 in 2020 (possibly affected by the coronavirus pandemic) and was projected to drop to 5.1 in 2021.
Physician clinic
Currently, ACRH leases a building on South Washington Street for use as a health clinic. The building can accommodate four providers with 13 exam rooms.
Richard Hull, a former Iola physician, owns the building. The lease expires in June 2022. It was built in the 1970s, exam rooms are small and the upstairs office is not up to code. It also has limited parking, and while the location is good for those who live in the neighborhood, it’s not ideal in general.
Bechtold referenced Patterson’s analogy that the specialty clinic is the “front door” for the community.
“For a lot of people, their front door is the Washington clinic. The care may be awesome, but when you walk in, it doesn’t give that same perception as when you walk in here (at ACRH),” Bechtold said.
Updating a facility not owned by the county poses unique problems, they said. Officials also looked into leasing a different facility, but that fell through.
The solution, they decided, is to build an addition to ACRH.
But how big and where to situate the addition are decisions yet to be made.
One proposal is to build a smaller addition, about 4,400 square feet, on the south side of the hospital. It would connect to the new specialty clinic, making it easier for patients who are referred to a specialist.
The cost was estimated at about $2.8 million. It would have room for four providers with nine exam rooms and one procedure room.
It also would require a new driveway and parking area to the south.
The other option is to build an addition on the north end of the hospital. Officials are looking at either a 6,500 square-foot or a 12,500 square foot addition. It also would add parking to the north of the existing lot.
The smaller expansion would accommodate four healthcare providers and 10 exam rooms at a cost of about $3.4 million. The larger would have room for up to eight providers and 20 exam rooms at a cost of about $5.2 million.
Most board members seemed to prefer the north expansion, but said they were concerned about the cost and need for a larger facility.
“It makes more sense for the expansion going north. That’s been our thought for some time,” board member Loren Korte said.
“I like the idea of everything moving to the north, but it’s pretty costly,” chairman Terry Sparks said.
Sparks also expressed support for converting the specialty clinic as timely and cost-effective.
If approved, the initial phase of the specialty clinic conversion could be completed this year. Relocating the Washington Street clinic with an expansion at ACRH could be done in 2022. Other upgrades could be made in 2023 and 2024.
IN OTHER news, the board agreed to spend up to $7,200 on improvements to the Moran clinic. It would include new siding, a new door and a parking area.