Hospital projects top $1.6 million

A group tasked with taking care of Allen County’s hospital facilities approved two major remodel projects, even though the $1.6 million total cost was about 50% more than expected.

One project will convert the former labor and delivery department at Allen County Regional Hospital into a specialty clinic for outpatient services.

The other will remodel the Medical Arts Building at 825 E. Madison, in order to move an existing health clinic at 401 S. Washington. A lease on the Washington Street clinic ends this summer; the county owns the Madison Street location, so it made more sense to renovate and move the clinic there.