 | Mon, Mar 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Hospital projects top $1.6 million

A remodel at Allen County Regional Hospital to create a specialty clinic for $1.1 million. Another project would remodel the Medical Arts Building and move a health clinic from South Washington Street to that location, for $538,442.

By

News

March 28, 2022 - 3:37 PM

Terry Sparks, chairman of the Allen County Regional Hospital facilities board, listens to a report from ACRH Administrator Elmore Patterson. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A group tasked with taking care of Allen County’s hospital facilities approved two major remodel projects, even though the $1.6 million total cost was about 50% more than expected.

One project will convert the former labor and delivery department at Allen County Regional Hospital into a specialty clinic for outpatient services.

The other will remodel the Medical Arts Building at 825 E. Madison, in order to move an existing health clinic at 401 S. Washington. A lease on the Washington Street clinic ends this summer; the county owns the Madison Street location, so it made more sense to renovate and move the clinic there. 

Related
February 14, 2022
November 19, 2021
August 27, 2021
June 28, 2021
Most Popular