Hospitals ease visitor restrictions

Hospitals in Allen and Anderson counties are easing visitor restrictions, allowing one person per day to visit a patient. Previously, no visitors were allowed because of COVID-19 safety precautions.
Saint Luke’s Health System, which operates both Allen County Regional Hospital and Anderson County Hospital, announced the change effective at 7 a.m. this morning.
The spread of COVID-19 has slightly declined in the region, prompting hospital officials to ease back on the restrictions. Should cases start to increase, hospitals would reinstate the “no visitors” policy.
