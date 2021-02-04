Menu Search Log in

Hospitals ease visitor restrictions

Allen and Anderson county hospitals will allow one visitor per patient starting today. No visitors had been allowed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

By

News

February 4, 2021 - 9:49 AM

Allen County Regional Hospital

Hospitals in Allen and Anderson counties are easing visitor restrictions, allowing one person per day to visit a patient. Previously, no visitors were allowed because of COVID-19 safety precautions.

Saint Luke’s Health System, which operates both Allen County Regional Hospital and Anderson County Hospital, announced the change effective at 7 a.m. this morning.

The spread of COVID-19 has slightly declined in the region, prompting hospital officials to ease back on the restrictions. Should cases start to increase, hospitals would reinstate the “no visitors” policy.

Related
October 21, 2020
April 29, 2020
March 17, 2020
March 16, 2020
Trending