Hospitals restrict visitors as cases rise

Allen County’s positive coronavirus cases continued to increase this past week, but at a slower pace.
The county reported eight new cases for a total of 112, according to a weekly report from the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments. One Allen County resident has died from the virus.
Neighboring Anderson County saw a jump of 37 new cases over the week. The county now has 167 cases.
Meanwhile, hospitals in both Allen and Anderson counties will see more restrictive visitor guidelines as a result of the increasing number of cases.
The new restrictions will start at 7 a.m. Thursday. Only one visitor is allowed per patient per day and no visitors are allowed under the age of 14. Visitors cannot leave and re-enter the hospital on the same day.
No visitors will be allowed in the emergency department, though exceptions will be made for patients under 18 or those who are cognitively impaired.
Continuing restrictions include screening all who enter, and anyone who enters the hospital is required to wear a mask.
Allen County Regional Hospital and Anderson County Hospital are both leased by Saint Luke’s Health System in Kansas City. The Kansas City Star reported Saint Luke’s hospitals are “bursting at the seams” with COVID-19 patients.
Saint Luke’s newsroom reported it hit a record number of more than 100 COVID-19 patients on Oct. 14, and was averaging 85 patients per day, more than double the August average.
In May and June, the hospital system averaged 15 patients per day. In July and August, it was 50. In September, it was 63.
THE OTHER two counties in the SEKMCHD also saw increased cases last week.
Bourbon County reported 34 new cases for a total of 303. Three people are currently hospitalized and three have died since the pandemic began.
Woodson County reported two new cases for a total of 27. One is currently hospitalized.