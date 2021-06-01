Hot diggity dog

The Marmaton Market celebrated its third year anniversary Friday by giving away hot dogs, chips and cupcakes. Above, board member Karen Price serves a hot dog to Ian Wagner, who works part-time at the market. The market received a grant from the Kansas Healthy Food Initiative to match $1 for every $2 raised, with a goal of $10,000. Memberships are available at $100 each. The market also is offering chances to win a quilt. The money will be used to purchase equipment and expand items.