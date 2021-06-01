 | Tue, Jun 01, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Hot diggity dog

The Marmaton Market celebrates its third anniversary and raises money for new equipment and items.

By

News

June 1, 2021 - 9:14 AM

The Marmaton Market celebrated its third year anniversary Friday by giving away hot dogs, chips and cupcakes. Above, board member Karen Price serves a hot dog to Ian Wagner, who works part-time at the market. The market received a grant from the Kansas Healthy Food Initiative to match $1 for every $2 raised, with a goal of $10,000. Memberships are available at $100 each. The market also is offering chances to win a quilt. The money will be used to purchase equipment and expand items. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The Marmaton Market celebrated its third year anniversary Friday by giving away hot dogs, chips and cupcakes. Above, board member Karen Price serves a hot dog to Ian Wagner, who works part-time at the market. The market received a grant from the Kansas Healthy Food Initiative to match $1 for every $2 raised, with a goal of $10,000. Memberships are available at $100 each. The market also is offering chances to win a quilt. The money will be used to purchase equipment and expand items.

Related
February 5, 2020
August 18, 2018
October 23, 2017
June 8, 2016
Most Popular