Firefighters from Elsmore-Savonburg, Humboldt and Allen County Rural fire departments were at the scene of a house fire Thursday morning northeast of Savonburg on Connecticut Road. The occupants, whose names were not released, were able to get out of the home, deputies said. The cause of the fire has not been announced.

