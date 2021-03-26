House committee fleshes out details of medical cannabis bill

TOPEKA — A Kansas House committee began adding flesh to bones of a medical marijuana bill Thursday to include caps on the number of cultivator, processing and dispensary licenses as well as provisions granting county commissions rather than city governments the option of blocking dispensaries.

Development of a medical marijuana law in Kansas has moved at a laidback pace for years, while dozens of states have proceeded to make the plant’s consumption for health purposes legal and polling shows widespread support for medical marijuana in Kansas. There appears to be bipartisan interest in the Legislature for development of a bill acceptable to lawmakers across the political spectrum, despite opposition from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and some members of city and county law enforcement.

The House Federal and State Affairs Committee began massaging House Bill 2184, but postponed more discussion and a final vote on the package until next week.