House Democrats discuss second Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are discussing Friday whether to move forward with the quick impeachment of President Donald Trump if his Cabinet doesn’t try to remove him first, acting swiftly two days after the U.S. Capitol was ransacked by a pro-Trump mob.

House Democrats are set to hold a caucus meeting at noon, the first since Wednesday’s harrowing events at the Capitol, and could take up articles of impeachment against Trump as soon as next week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed the prospect of impeachment with her leadership team Thursday night, hours after announcing the House was willing to act if Vice President Mike Pence and other officials did not invoke Section 4 of the 25th Amendment — the forceful removal of Trump from power by his own Cabinet.

Five people are now dead from the violent melee, including police officer Brian Sicknick. Pelosi said in a statement Friday that Sicknick’s death “reminds us of our obligation to those we serve: to protect our country from all threats foreign and domestic.”