House GOP keeps Cheney as No. 3 leader; stands by Greene

House Republicans stood by two lawmakers who polarized the party but on opposite extremes. They voted to keep Rep. Liz Cheney as their No. 3 leader after she voted to impeach president Trump, and also said they'd fight a Democratic push to kick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off committees for her support of far-right conspiracy theories.

February 4, 2021 - 9:31 AM

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) heads to the House floor to vote at the U.S. Capitol on February 03, 2021 in Washington, DC. Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans decided Wednesday to stand by two GOP lawmakers who have polarized the party, voting to retain Rep. Liz Cheney as their No. 3 leader and saying they’d fight a Democratic push to kick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off her committees.

In a 145-61 secret-ballot vote, House Republicans overwhelmingly rebuffed a rebellion by hard-right conservatives to toss Cheney, R-Wyo., from leadership after she voted last month to impeach then-President Donald Trump.

Hours earlier, after Democrats slated a House vote for Thursday that would remove Greene from her committees, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ridiculed them for it. His comments signaled he was dismissing bipartisan demands that the hard-right Georgia Republican be punished for her online embrace of racist and violent views and bizarre conspiracy theories. 

