 | Wed, May 12, 2021
Menu Search Log in

House GOP ousts Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post

House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader today, punishing her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

By

News

May 12, 2021 - 9:44 AM

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks during a news conference at the Capitol on July 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader today, punishing her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Meeting behind closed doors for less than 20 minutes, GOP lawmakers used a voice vote to remove Cheney, R-Wyo., from the party’s No. 3 House position, a jarring turnabout to what’s been her fast-rising career within the party. 

She has been Congress’ highest-ranking Republican woman and a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and her demotion was the latest evidence that challenging Trump can be career-threatening. 

Related
May 7, 2021
May 5, 2021
May 5, 2021
February 3, 2021
Most Popular